Lindsay man armed with knife arrested after break-in at business: police

A Lindsay, Ont., man faces break-and-enter charges following an incident at a business early Tuesday.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, around 3:40 a.m., the owner of a business on Durham Street East reported a break and enter after an intrusion alarm was activated.

Police say the owner found evidence of forced entry into the business and a man armed with a knife inside.

Officers located and arrested the suspect without incident, police said.

Dylen Meulmeester, 27, of Lindsay, was charged with break and enter with intent to commit an indictable offence; possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose; assault with a weapon; and uttering threats to damage property.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court later Tuesday for a bail hearing.

