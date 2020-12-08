Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Trending

Mount Everest got slightly taller in 2020

By Josh K. Elliott Global News
Posted December 8, 2020 1:46 pm
Click to play video 'How climate change is changing Mount Everest' How climate change is changing Mount Everest
WATCH: Climate change is having an impact on Mount Everest and studies show it's contributing to how fast glaciers are melting, revealing more than 200 bodies that have been left after death, one of multiple examples of how the mountain is changing – May 20, 2019

The world’s tallest mountain is now slightly taller, according to an updated measurement released this week.

China and Nepal have agreed on a new official height for Mount Everest, ending a long-running dispute over the exact height of the world’s tallest mountain.

Read more: New Isle of Wight monolith adds extra dimension to terrestrial trend

The mountain is officially 8,848.86 metres (29,032 feet), according to the number agreed upon by both countries. That’s 86 centimetres higher than the measurement made by the Survey of India in 1954, which has been the widely accepted number ever since.

The 1954 measurement included the mountain’s snowcap, but China came up with a shorter measurement in 2005, when it excluded the cap.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Canada’s first woman to summit Everest shares adventure in new memoir' Canada’s first woman to summit Everest shares adventure in new memoir
Canada’s first woman to summit Everest shares adventure in new memoir – Oct 28, 2019

Everest straddles the border between China and Nepal, and the shorter measurement provoked disagreement between the two sides.

Trending Stories

Nepal and China finally agreed to re-measure the mountain from the top to the mean sea level, using GPS and the latest surveying equipment. They spent two years training a team for the project, then placed several markers around the mountain and another at the very top to come up with the new number.

Read more: China successfully activates nuclear-powered ‘artificial sun’

“Before this, we had never done the measurement ourselves,” Damodar Dhakal, a spokesperson for Nepal’s department of survey, told BBC News.

The mountain sits at the collision point between two of Earth’s tectonic plates. Some geologists have suggested that it may have grown taller due to the movement of those plates, including the shift that caused a major earthquake in the area in 2015.

Story continues below advertisement

Dhakal says that earthquake was one of the major reasons for the re-measurement.

Read more: Man lost at sea found alive, clinging to capsized boat off Florida coast

A total of 5,789 people have climbed the mountain 10,184 times since it was first scaled in 1953, according to the official Himalayan Database’s records.

At least 311 people have died on the mountain.

With files from Reuters

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ChinaNepalMount EverestMt. Everesteverest heightMount everest heightqomolangmaSagarmathatallest mountaintallest mountain height
Flyers
More weekly flyers