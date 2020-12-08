Police search for minivan caught on video in hit and run at Hamilton, Ont. intersection

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police have released footage of a dramatic road incident from late November where the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene. The video appears to show a minivan striking a 20-year-old woman at a Mountain crosswalk.

Investigators say the incident happened at the intersection of Stone Church Road East and Redmond Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

In the surveillance video, the woman is hit by the van as it turned left onto Redmond Drive heading northbound.

The injured pedestrian was able to walk to a nearby residence for help and was eventually transported to hospital by paramedics.

“The injuries were not life-altering. The pedestrian was very lucky,” Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News.

Detectives say the suspect vehicle is a light-coloured minivan.

The incident is just two kilometres from Royalvista Drive and Upper Gage Avenue where 11-year-old Jude Strickland was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Dec. 1

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3886.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.