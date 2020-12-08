Menu

Crime

Police search for minivan caught on video in hit and run at Hamilton, Ont. intersection

By Don Mitchell Global News
Click to play video 'Police search for minivan caught on video in hit and run incident on Hamilton Mountain' Police search for minivan caught on video in hit and run incident on Hamilton Mountain
WATCH: Hamilton police are looking for the public's help in identifying a vehicle and its driver after a pedestrian was struck at the intersection of Stone Church Road East and Redmond Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

Hamilton police have released footage of a dramatic road incident from late November where the vehicle involved failed to remain at the scene. The video appears to show a minivan striking a 20-year-old woman at a Mountain crosswalk.

Investigators say the incident happened at the intersection of Stone Church Road East and Redmond Drive around 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

In the surveillance video, the woman is hit by the van as it turned left onto Redmond Drive heading northbound.

Read more: Child hit by vehicle on Hamilton Mountain ‘passed away,’ says father

The injured pedestrian was able to walk to a nearby residence for help and was eventually transported to hospital by paramedics.

“The injuries were not life-altering. The pedestrian was very lucky,” Const. Jerome Stewart told Global News.

Detectives say the suspect vehicle is a light-coloured minivan.

The incident is just two kilometres from Royalvista Drive and Upper Gage Avenue where 11-year-old Jude Strickland was hit and killed by a pickup truck on Dec. 1

Anyone with information can reach out to police at 905-546-3886.

Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submitted online.

Click to play video 'Edmonton police officer injured, other driver dead after Whitemud hit-and-run' Edmonton police officer injured, other driver dead after Whitemud hit-and-run
