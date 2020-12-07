Contactless pickups begin at select Winnipeg libraries

Send this page to someone via email

Ten libraries in Winnipeg will be offering contactless pickup and dropoff services as the level red COVID-19 restrictions continue in Manitoba.

Residents are able to pick up items like books and movies.

Here are the 10 libraries taking part in the contactless services:

Charleswood

Henderson

Louis Riel

Millennium

Pembina Trail

River Heights

St. Boniface

St. James-Assiniboia

Sir William Stephenson

Transcona

The service is offered Monday, Tuesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will also be offered Thursday from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Winnipeggers can request a book and other resources. They must call the location before going to ensure staff have their requests ready at the pickup zone.

Story continues below advertisement

No one will be allowed in the library for an extended period of time.

The city says residents provided clear feedback this was an important service to offer.

“Whether it’s to dive into a good book or a Hollywood musical, having a sense of well-being or a good mental health break from what’s going on right around us. For some people, it’s to get information for their research,” manager of library services Ed Cuddy said.

The service is expected to be in place as level red continues. Cuddy said staff will continue to adapt how its services are provided and restrictions are updated.