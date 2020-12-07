Mobile home in Sutherland heavily damaged in fire

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has left a mobile home in Sutherland heavily damaged.

The Saskatoon Fire Department said it received a 911 call just before 6 p.m. Sunday reporting flames coming from the home in the 1500 block of Rayner Avenue.

Firefighters said they arrived to find the mobile home engulfed in flames and took defensive actions to protect adjacent structures.

The fire department said it is not known if anyone was inside at the time of the fire.

There are no reports of injuries at this time.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

