Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Trending

Jarome who? Boston TV station unknowingly interviews hockey legend Iginla about the weather

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted December 6, 2020 1:18 pm
Click to play video 'Calgary Flames great Jarome Iginla elected to Hockey Hall of Fame' Calgary Flames great Jarome Iginla elected to Hockey Hall of Fame
WATCH ABOVE: The Calgary Flames’ all-time leading scorer has been elected to the Hockey Hall of Fame. Cami Kepke has more. – Jun 24, 2020

A Boston television station was looking for someone to comment on the snowy forecast when they unknowingly snapped up a famous face off the street: former Calgary Flames captain and Hockey Hall of Famer Jarome Iginla.

Iginla appeared in a Saturday segment on Boston 25 News that covered a wintry storm that hit Massachusetts this weekend.

“I like the winter, but not necessarily this — this might be a little too much,” Iginla said.

Iginla grew up in St. Albert, near Edmonton, and spent over two decades in the NHL — the majority of which was spent as a star player with the Calgary Flames from 1996-2013.

The 42-year-old Alberta native leads the Calgary Flames in all-time goals (525), points (1,095) and games played (1,209) and he wore the “C” for the Flames for a decade.  Through his entire 1,554-game career, Iginla tallied 625 goals, enough to tie Joe Sakic for 16th-most in league history.

However, in the segment this weekend, Iginla wasn’t talking about his amazing career — he was just having a regular chat about the weather.

“Pretty tough,” he said on the road conditions.

“We’re from Canada. So it’s not too crazy.

“I mean, we’ve got some winter tires. Used to this growing up. So it’s not great, I’ll tell you, you get some tough stretches. But if you don’t go too fast it’s doable.”

Iginla also played for the Pittsburgh Penguins, Boston Bruins, Colorado Avalanche, and the Los Angeles Kings before he retired in 2018.

Read more: Jarome Iginla headlines Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2020 class

The Calgary Flames icon and former captain was added to the Hockey Hall of Fame this year, in his first year of eligibility following a standout career that spanned over 20 NHL seasons.

Read more: Jarome Iginla meets fans at ceremony to rename hometown hockey arena after him

Iginla also helped Canada win gold at the 2002 and 2010 Olympics.

Click to play video 'Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla officially retires after two decades with NHL' Calgary Flames captain Jarome Iginla officially retires after two decades with NHL

–With files from the Canadian Press

–With files from the Canadian Press
