Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

24-year-old woman dead in Manitoba crash

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 7:09 pm
Manitoba RCMP.
Manitoba RCMP. File

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover early Saturday morning.

Powerview RCMP say around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 11, on Sagkeeng First Nation.

Read more: Serious crash injuries double, on track for worst year yet: Manitoba Public Insurance

Investigators say a vehicle travelling east on Highway 11, lost control, went into the ditch and rolled.

The driver and lone occupant, a 24-year-old woman from Sagkeeng First Nation, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, say police.

Trending Stories

Powerview RCMP along with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.

Click to play video 'Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run' Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run
Winnipeg police say erratic driving spree in Winnipeg ends in alleged hit-and-run – Oct 28, 2020
Advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPPoliceCrashFatal CrashCar crash
Flyers
More weekly flyers