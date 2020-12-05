24-year-old woman dead in Manitoba crash

A 24-year-old woman is dead after a single-vehicle rollover early Saturday morning.
Powerview RCMP say around 12:55 a.m., officers responded to a single-vehicle rollover on Highway 11, on Sagkeeng First Nation.
Investigators say a vehicle travelling east on Highway 11, lost control, went into the ditch and rolled.
The driver and lone occupant, a 24-year-old woman from Sagkeeng First Nation, was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene, say police.
Powerview RCMP along with the Criminal Collision Investigation Team and a Forensic Collision Reconstructionist, continue to investigate.
