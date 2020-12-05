Man dead after being struck by truck in Toronto’s east end

A man has died after being struck by a truck in Toronto on Saturday evening.
Emergency crews were called to a scene of a pedestrian struck in the area of Markham Road and Finch Avenue East around 5:15 p.m.
Toronto Police tweeted that the man was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition but it was later confirmed by Toronto paramedics that he was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the truck remained on scene and the cause of the crash is still being investigated.
Markham Road is closed in both directions between Finch Avenue East and Nugget Avenue.
