Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Weekend rally planned in Okanagan to support farmers in India

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 5, 2020 3:51 pm
A rally in Surrey on Wednesday supporting farmers in India attracted hundreds of vehicles. On Sunday, a rally in Kelowna is scheduled to run from UBCO to Prospera Place, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.
A rally in Surrey on Wednesday supporting farmers in India attracted hundreds of vehicles. On Sunday, a rally in Kelowna is scheduled to run from UBCO to Prospera Place, from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. Global News

A rally supporting farmers in India is slated to take place in the Central Okanagan on Sunday.

According to organizers, the rally is scheduled to run in Kelowna from UBCO to Prospera Place. The motorcade will start rolling at 1 p.m., and is expected to finish at 2 p.m.

The Punjabi Diaspora of the Okanagan Valley, which is coordinating the event, says it will be COVID-19 compliant, with people wearing masks, no one leaving their vehicle and vehicles being limited to household and core bubble members only.

Read more: Large crowds turn out for 2nd B.C. convoy supporting Indian farmers

A spokesperson for the Diaspora, Harpreet Marwaha, told Global News that it will also be peaceful.

The vehicles will be carrying signs, banners and flags to let other motorists know why they’re rallying.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video 'Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers' Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers
Surrey to Vancouver car rally held in solidarity with Punjabi farmers

In an email, the Diaspora said “there are several issues at hand here,” adding its objectives are:

Trending Stories
  • To raise awareness regarding the mistreatment of farmers in India through the passing of three agricultural laws.
  • To stand in solidarity with minority farmers across India who have been systematically oppressed by the Indian government.
  • To advocate for farmers’ right to peacefully protest.
  • To implore Canadian officials to open dialogue with their Indian counterparts so that a peaceful resolution can be reached.

“We want to spread our message to (the farmers in India) that are banding with them,” said Marwaha.

In the Lower Mainland, a second convoy was planned in Surrey at 11 a.m.

The first happened Wednesday, which attracted hundreds of vehicles.

Click to play video 'Punjabi Canadians ‘worried’ for families in India’s farmers’ protests' Punjabi Canadians ‘worried’ for families in India’s farmers’ protests
Punjabi Canadians ‘worried’ for families in India’s farmers’ protests
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganIndiaUBCOprospera placePunjabIndia farmersIndian FarmersPunjabi Diaspora of the Okanagan Valleyrally for farmers
Flyers
More weekly flyers