Weekend rally planned in Okanagan to support farmers in India

A rally supporting farmers in India is slated to take place in the Central Okanagan on Sunday.

According to organizers, the rally is scheduled to run in Kelowna from UBCO to Prospera Place. The motorcade will start rolling at 1 p.m., and is expected to finish at 2 p.m.

The Punjabi Diaspora of the Okanagan Valley, which is coordinating the event, says it will be COVID-19 compliant, with people wearing masks, no one leaving their vehicle and vehicles being limited to household and core bubble members only.

A spokesperson for the Diaspora, Harpreet Marwaha, told Global News that it will also be peaceful.

The vehicles will be carrying signs, banners and flags to let other motorists know why they’re rallying.

In an email, the Diaspora said “there are several issues at hand here,” adding its objectives are:

To raise awareness regarding the mistreatment of farmers in India through the passing of three agricultural laws.

To stand in solidarity with minority farmers across India who have been systematically oppressed by the Indian government.

To advocate for farmers’ right to peacefully protest.

To implore Canadian officials to open dialogue with their Indian counterparts so that a peaceful resolution can be reached.

“We want to spread our message to (the farmers in India) that are banding with them,” said Marwaha.

In the Lower Mainland, a second convoy was planned in Surrey at 11 a.m.

The first happened Wednesday, which attracted hundreds of vehicles.

