Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Man arrested after fatal house fire in Brampton, woman found dead inside

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 4, 2020 8:33 am
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing.
Peel Regional Police and the Ontario Human Rights Commission have signed a memorandum of understanding, committing to the development of legally binding measures to eliminate systemic racism in policing. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Peel Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is in custody and a woman was found dead following a fire that broke out in Brampton early Friday.

Emergency crews were called to Martindale Crescent, near McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway, shortly before 4 a.m.

Const. Akhil Mooken said that there are six occupants in the home and five of them were outside when first responders arrived.

An elderly female was found deceased in the home by Brampton firefighters, Mooken said.

Read more: Woman and child seriously injured after basement fire in Brampton

A man was found nearby the residence and was arrested by officers.

Trending Stories

Police did not disclose the relationship between the man in custody and the deceased woman or any of the other occupants of the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Homicide detectives and the Ontario fire marshal have been called in to investigate.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Firepeel regional policeBramptonBrampton FireBrampton house fireMcLaughlin RoadWilliams Parkway
Flyers
More weekly flyers