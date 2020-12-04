Man arrested after fatal house fire in Brampton, woman found dead inside

Peel Regional Police say a 34-year-old man is in custody and a woman was found dead following a fire that broke out in Brampton early Friday.
Emergency crews were called to Martindale Crescent, near McLaughlin Road and Williams Parkway, shortly before 4 a.m.
Const. Akhil Mooken said that there are six occupants in the home and five of them were outside when first responders arrived.
An elderly female was found deceased in the home by Brampton firefighters, Mooken said.
A man was found nearby the residence and was arrested by officers.
Police did not disclose the relationship between the man in custody and the deceased woman or any of the other occupants of the home.
Homicide detectives and the Ontario fire marshal have been called in to investigate.
