Cole Harbour woman charged with dangerous driving while licence suspened: RCMP

Nova Scotia RCMP say a woman was charged with dangerous driving on Tuesday following an incident in Cole Harbour.

Police say an officer was driving down Caldwell Road when he recognized a vehicle he had pulled over a few days prior. “He knew this driver was suspended and attempted to stop the car,” says a news release.

The driver attempted to flee in the vehicle and did not stop at a stop sign.

According to police, the vehicle passed a marked police car on a double solid line of Forest Hills Parkway and ran a red light on Main Street.

Finally, police say the car pulled over and the 22-year-old driver was arrested.

She is facing charges of dangerous driving and flight from police and was ticketed under the Motor Vehicle Act, police say.

She is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth court on Jan. 27, 2020.

