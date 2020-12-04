Montreal police investigate suspected arson at Sherbrooke Street West business

Send this page to someone via email

The Montreal police arson squad is investigating after a fire broke out Friday morning in NDG.

At around 4 a.m., a 911 call alerted authorities to smoke coming from a commercial building on Sherbrooke Street West near Old Orchard Street.

The fire, quickly brought under control, caused major damage to the business.

No adjoining properties sustained damages.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but arson is suspected.

“A window was broken, which leads us to believe it was an arson,” police spokesperson Caroline Chèvrefils said.

There were no reported injuries and no witnesses have been identified.

