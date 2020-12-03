Menu

Canada

Fatal shooting in Laval with possible ties to organized crimes prompts SQ investigation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 3, 2020 9:21 am
A man in his 30s has died after he was shot in Laval on Wednesday evening.
A man in his 30s has died after he was shot in Laval on Wednesday evening. Stephen C. Host/The Canadian Press.

A man in his 30s was shot dead in Laval on Wednesday evening in what police say is a murder linked to organized crime.

Laval police received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a man shot on de la Fabrique Street in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area.

A police perimeter was still in place Thursday morning while investigators remained at the scene.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the province’s provincial police force, has taken over the investigation.

A mobile command post has been deployed. SQ investigators plan to meet with residents and possible witnesses.

Police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay had no information to provide on possible suspects.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
