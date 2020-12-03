Fatal shooting in Laval with possible ties to organized crimes prompts SQ investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A man in his 30s was shot dead in Laval on Wednesday evening in what police say is a murder linked to organized crime.

Laval police received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a man shot on de la Fabrique Street in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area.

A police perimeter was still in place Thursday morning while investigators remained at the scene.

READ MORE: Montreal police launch command post, go door to door after series of shootings

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the province’s provincial police force, has taken over the investigation.

A mobile command post has been deployed. SQ investigators plan to meet with residents and possible witnesses.

Police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay had no information to provide on possible suspects.

Advertisement