Fatal shooting in Laval with possible ties to organized crimes prompts SQ investigation

A man in his 30s was shot dead in Laval on Wednesday evening in what police say is a murder linked to organized crime.
Laval police received a call shortly before 8:30 p.m. about a man shot on de la Fabrique Street in the Saint-Vincent-de-Paul area.
A police perimeter was still in place Thursday morning while investigators remained at the scene.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ), the province’s provincial police force, has taken over the investigation.
A mobile command post has been deployed. SQ investigators plan to meet with residents and possible witnesses.
Police spokesperson Stéphane Tremblay had no information to provide on possible suspects.
