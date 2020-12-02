B.C. Premier John Horgan to speak to reporters ahead of legislature’s return next week

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to hold his weekly media availability in Victoria on Wednesday, with the legislature set to return on Monday.

1:59 B.C’s new NDP Cabinet sworn in B.C’s new NDP Cabinet sworn in

Once MLAs are back in session, the new NDP majority government is expected to introduce legislation to provide funding for the one-time direct deposit to B.C. families of up to $1,000 based on income to help offset the economic impact of COVID-19.

The brief session will include a speech from the throne on Monday, while the province also grapples with whether to push back the release of its budget, from February to March, to allow for more time to consider the effects of the pandemic and its second wave.

The news conference at 1:15 p.m. PT will be carried live on BC1, the Global BC website and the Global BC Facebook page.