Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Politics

B.C. Premier John Horgan to speak to reporters ahead of legislature’s return next week

By Richard Zussman Global News
Posted December 2, 2020 2:32 pm
BC NDP leader John Horgan showing how he wears a BC Lions mask during a Global BC Facebook Live.
BC NDP leader John Horgan showing how he wears a BC Lions mask during a Global BC Facebook Live. Global BC

B.C. Premier John Horgan is scheduled to hold his weekly media availability in Victoria on Wednesday, with the legislature set to return on Monday.

Click to play video 'B.C’s new NDP Cabinet sworn in' B.C’s new NDP Cabinet sworn in
B.C’s new NDP Cabinet sworn in

Once MLAs are back in session, the new NDP majority government is expected to introduce legislation to provide funding for the one-time direct deposit to B.C. families of up to $1,000 based on income to help offset the economic impact of COVID-19.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The brief session will include a speech from the throne on Monday, while the province also grapples with whether to push back the release of its budget, from February to March, to allow for more time to consider the effects of the pandemic and its second wave.

Read more: B.C.’s new cabinet: Rob Fleming out as education minister, Selina Robinson heads finance

The news conference at 1:15 p.m. PT will be carried live on BC1, the Global BC website and the Global BC Facebook page.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronavirusJohn HorganBudgetBC BudgetBC premierweekly avail
Flyers
More weekly flyers