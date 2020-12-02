Menu

Consumer

BC Hydro makes further rate cut, customers get credit on bill next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
The BC Utilities Commission requested that Hydro amend its rate reduction for 2020-21 to reflect last year's results and its latest financial forecast.
VANCOUVER – BC Hydro‘s residential customers will get a one-time credit of $4 on average early next year on their bills to reflect a change to its rates.

Click to play video 'BC Hydro customers given break during hard times, FortisBC electricity customers only told they won’t be charged interest' BC Hydro customers given break during hard times, FortisBC electricity customers only told they won’t be charged interest
BC Hydro customers given break during hard times, FortisBC electricity customers only told they won’t be charged interest – Apr 1, 2020

That dropped the rate decrease to 1.62 per cent from 1.01 per cent.

The credit reflects the additional decrease and is retroactive to April 1.

Read more: COMMENTARY: British Columbia was warned about its looming hydro disaster

BC Hydro says commercial customers will receive from $10 to $600 on average based on the size of the business, while industrial customers will receive up to $375,000.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston says the government has been focused on keeping BC Hydro rates affordable and the rate cut is the first in decades.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
