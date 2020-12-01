Investigation underway after Regina police find dead woman lying in snow

The Regina Police Service says a death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the snow on Tuesday.
Police say they were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and Hillsdale Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.
When officers arrived at the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue, they say the woman was found and was unresponsive. EMS confirmed the woman was dead and police requested coroner and forensic identification members to the scene.
Police say they confirmed her identity and notified out-of-town next-of-kin. Officers remained on scene gathering evidence and information.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or 1-800-222-8477.
