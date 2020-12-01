Menu

Canada

Investigation underway after Regina police find dead woman lying in snow

By Jonathan Guignard Global News
Posted December 1, 2020 5:27 pm
Regina police are investigating a death after a woman was found dead laying in the snow in the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue on Tuesday morning.
Regina police are investigating a death after a woman was found dead laying in the snow in the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue on Tuesday morning. Dave Parsons / Global News

The Regina Police Service says a death investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in the snow on Tuesday.

Read more: Brother charged in death of man gone missing 23 years ago: Regina police

Police say they were called to the area of 23rd Avenue and Hillsdale Street shortly before 7:30 a.m.

When officers arrived at the 1300 block of 23rd Avenue, they say the woman was found and was unresponsive. EMS confirmed the woman was dead and police requested coroner and forensic identification members to the scene.

Read more: Major crime unit called in after one-year-old boy’s death in Canora, Sask.

Police say they confirmed her identity and notified out-of-town next-of-kin. Officers remained on scene gathering evidence and information.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or 1-800-222-8477.

Regina Police, Death, Saskatchewan News, Regina Police Service, RPS, Regina News, Death Investigation
