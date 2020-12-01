Manitoba police watchdog clears Winnipeg officers in suspect’s broken elbow

The civilian director of Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit has concluded that no charges will be authorized against Winnipeg officers for an arrest where a suspect’s elbow was broken.
The IIU says that officers responded to a call about an assault on a female on May 27, and that police reported the suspect was uncooperative and force was used to arrest him.
The agency’s investigators interviewed the 23-year-old man and four civilian witnesses, and also reviewed information such as radio transmissions and expert opinions from a forensic physician.
Trending Stories
Read more: IIU clears Manitoba RCMP officer’s use of ‘less lethal’ weapon during abduction investigation
The man still faces charges from the incident.
‘I’m going to make you do it’: Mark Dicesare’s last words before fatal police shootout
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Comments