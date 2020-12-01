Menu

Crime

Manitoba police watchdog clears Winnipeg officers in suspect’s broken elbow

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 1, 2020 12:37 pm
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser.
A Winnipeg Police Service cruiser. Randall Paull / Global News

The civilian director of Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit has concluded that no charges will be authorized against Winnipeg officers for an arrest where a suspect’s elbow was broken.

Read more: Suspect’s internal injuries after chase with Winnipeg police triggers IIU investigation

The IIU says that officers responded to a call about an assault on a female on May 27, and that police reported the suspect was uncooperative and force was used to arrest him.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency’s investigators interviewed the 23-year-old man and four civilian witnesses, and also reviewed information such as radio transmissions and expert opinions from a forensic physician.

Read more: IIU clears Manitoba RCMP officer’s use of ‘less lethal’ weapon during abduction investigation

The man still faces charges from the incident.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
