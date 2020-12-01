Manitoba police watchdog clears Winnipeg officers in suspect’s broken elbow

Send this page to someone via email

The civilian director of Manitoba’s Independent Investigation Unit has concluded that no charges will be authorized against Winnipeg officers for an arrest where a suspect’s elbow was broken.

The IIU says that officers responded to a call about an assault on a female on May 27, and that police reported the suspect was uncooperative and force was used to arrest him.

The agency’s investigators interviewed the 23-year-old man and four civilian witnesses, and also reviewed information such as radio transmissions and expert opinions from a forensic physician.

The man still faces charges from the incident.

