Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

11 coronavirus cases linked to group playing soccer at Vaughan sports centre

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2020 11:29 am
TRIO Sportsplex and Event Centre in Vaughan.
TRIO Sportsplex and Event Centre in Vaughan. Google Street View

VAUGHAN, Ont. — York Region has confirmed 11 cases of COVID-19 linked to a soccer game at a sports facility in Vaughan, Ont.

The public health unit says about 25 people played at TRIO Sportsplex and Event Centre on Nov. 11 and 15.

It says the players wore masks during the game but not while they were in the change rooms.

Most of the cases were Toronto residents, with some from surrounding areas.

Team sports were allowed in York Region at the time but screening of patrons was required.

The region moved to stricter pandemic restrictions on Nov. 16, prohibiting team sports except for training.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaVaughanYork RegionYork Region CoronavirusYork Region COVID-19Vaughan CoronavirusVaughan COVID-19
