Montreal-based Element AI to be bought by American company ServiceNow

Artificial intelligence company Element AI has signed a deal to be bought by U.S. company ServiceNow.
Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.
Element AI was founded in Montreal in 2016 and has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence.
With the acquisition, ServiceNow says it will create an AI innovation hub in Canada to accelerate customer-focused AI innovation.
Element AI co-founder and lead Fellow Yoshua Bengio will serve as a technical adviser for ServiceNow.
The company expects to complete the acquisition early next year.
