Canada

Montreal-based Element AI to be bought by American company ServiceNow

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 30, 2020 9:37 am
Computer Science professor Yoshua Bengio poses at his home in Montreal, Saturday, November 19, 2016. The Element AI co-founder will serve as a technical adviser for ServiceNow.
Computer Science professor Yoshua Bengio poses at his home in Montreal, Saturday, November 19, 2016. The Element AI co-founder will serve as a technical adviser for ServiceNow. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

Artificial intelligence company Element AI has signed a deal to be bought by U.S. company ServiceNow.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Element AI was founded in Montreal in 2016 and has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence.

READ MORE: Google announces $4M in funding for artificial intelligence research in Montreal

With the acquisition, ServiceNow says it will create an AI innovation hub in Canada to accelerate customer-focused AI innovation.

Element AI co-founder and lead Fellow Yoshua Bengio will serve as a technical adviser for ServiceNow.

The company expects to complete the acquisition early next year.

Talking artificial intelligence with Element AI founder – May 29, 2019
© 2020 The Canadian Press
