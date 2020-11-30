Montreal-based Element AI to be bought by American company ServiceNow

Send this page to someone via email

Artificial intelligence company Element AI has signed a deal to be bought by U.S. company ServiceNow.

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

Element AI was founded in Montreal in 2016 and has been a pioneer in artificial intelligence.

With the acquisition, ServiceNow says it will create an AI innovation hub in Canada to accelerate customer-focused AI innovation.

Element AI co-founder and lead Fellow Yoshua Bengio will serve as a technical adviser for ServiceNow.

The company expects to complete the acquisition early next year.

