Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 30, 2020 9:46 am
A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the Canadian Centre for Addictions in Port Hope, Ont.

On Saturday, the Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit made the declaration after a staff person at the Dorset Street West facility tested positive for COVID19.

“Under the provincial guidance, an outbreak is to be declared in a congregate setting with one confirmed staff or resident case of COVID-19,” the health unit stated.

“The administration and staff at the facility are implementing all outbreak control measures including additional environmental cleaning, and infection prevention and control measures to help contain the spread of the virus.”

The health unit says it is working closely with the centre to monitor the outbreak and implement case and contract tracing.

It’s the second outbreak in Port Hope in as many days after one was declared at Cameco’s fuel manufacturing site on Friday evening. The facility is also on Dorset Street.

CoronavirusCOVID-19OutbreakPort HopePort Hope coronavirusPort Hope COVIDCanadian Centre for Addictions
