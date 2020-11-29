Menu

Politics

U.S. election: Trump says he doubts whether Supreme Court will hear election cases

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 29, 2020 12:25 pm
Click to play video 'U.S. election: Trump tells Pennsylvania hearing that election ‘has to be turned around’' U.S. election: Trump tells Pennsylvania hearing that election ‘has to be turned around’
WATCH: Trump tells Pennsylvania hearing that election 'has to be turned around'

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it might be difficult to get his election fraud allegations heard before the U.S. Supreme Court, expressing doubt about his legal strategy as his hopes of overturning the Nov. 3 election dwindle.

“The problem is it’s hard to get it to the Supreme Court,” Trump said in a telephone interview with Fox News.

Trending Stories

Trump said he would still continue to fight the results of election, which was won by Democratic President-elect Joe Biden. “My mind will not change in six months,” Trump told Fox News.

