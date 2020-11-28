Police issue warning after 7 people overdose at Vancouver party

Send this page to someone via email

Vancouver police are warning the public about toxic drugs after seven people overdosed at a party in the city’s West End early Saturday morning.

Police believe the patients had been consuming MDMA and cocaine.

Paramedics requested police help on the call, which came in just before 12:30 a.m. at an apartment on Jervis Street near Davie Street.

“Due to the reported large number of … casualties at the location, we were initially dispatched to ensure a safe environment for everyone,” Const. Jason Doucette said in a statement.

Police said five of the people were in “serious medical distress,” while two others outside the suite also needed medical help.

Police and paramedics deployed “multiple” doses of naloxone, Doucette said.

“This is another clear example of the dangers involved in illicit drug use,” Doucette said.

“The local supply chain is clearly contaminated, and we are reminding everyone, including recreational users, to exercise extreme caution when deciding to consume street drugs.”

Read more: Vancouver to ask feds to decriminalize drug possession within city boundaries

Earlier this week, the BC Coroners Service reported that 1,386 people had died of suspected drug overdoses in the province this year, while about five people had died per day in the month of October.

Anyone using drugs is strongly advised not to do so alone, to have naloxone handy and to have their drugs checked before taking them.

