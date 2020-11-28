Winnipeg house fire sends two to hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were rushed to hospital after a house fire in the St. John’s neighbourhood Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a house fire in a two-storey home in the 300 block of Cathedral Avenue.

When crews arrived on scene at 8:22 p.m., they saw smoke coming from the home. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 8:42 p.m.

Everyone in the house had already safely self-evacuated by the time crews arrived.

Two patients were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

