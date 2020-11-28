Menu

Winnipeg house fire sends two to hospital

By Amber McGuckin Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 1:03 pm
A WFPS fire truck responding to a fire call.
A WFPS fire truck responding to a fire call. File / Global News

Two people were rushed to hospital after a house fire in the St. John’s neighbourhood Friday evening.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a house fire in a two-storey home in the 300 block of Cathedral Avenue.

8 people escape Winnipeg house fire

When crews arrived on scene at 8:22 p.m., they saw smoke coming from the home. Crews launched an offensive attack, declaring the fire under control at 8:42 p.m.

Trending Stories

Everyone in the house had already safely self-evacuated by the time crews arrived.

Two patients were transported to hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available.

Click to play video 'Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home' Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home
Police investigate death of woman, baby after fire in Winnipeg home – Nov 19, 2020
