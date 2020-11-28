Menu

Traffic

RCMP investigating fatal ATV crash in Colchester County, N.S.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted November 28, 2020 12:59 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a fatal ATV crash in Colchester County.

Police say officers, paramedics and local fire services were called to a single-vehicle ATV crash on the beach off of Highway 2 in Economy, N.S., at 8:44 p.m. Friday.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman from Economy — the lone occupant of the ATV — died at the scene.

An RCMP collision analyst was called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

