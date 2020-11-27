Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Nearly 50 new cases announced for Interior Health region

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 27, 2020 8:23 pm
Interior Health said 47 new cases were reported overnight, along with 399 active cases, 10 people in hospital and one person in isolation.
Interior Health said 47 new cases were reported overnight, along with 399 active cases, 10 people in hospital and one person in isolation.

Nearly 50 new cases of COVID-19 in the Interior Health region were announced on Friday.

Interior Health said 47 new cases were reported overnight, along with 399 active cases, 10 people in hospital and one person in isolation.

The 47 cases pushed the region’s total number of cases to 1,538 since the pandemic began. The death total remains at three.

Read more: Coronavirus: Community cluster declared in Revelstoke; 22 cases in past 2 weeks

Regarding the Revelstoke cluster that was announced on Thursday, Interior Health upped the number of cases on Friday to 29 from 22.

“Cases at this time have an average age in the low 30s,” said the health agency. “Additional cases are not unexpected as the public health investigation continues.”

It also issued a reminder for “people to limit all non-essential travel. This means, sticking to your own communities, skiing at your own ski hill, only going to restaurants with your family bubble, as well as following all other public health safety precautions.”

