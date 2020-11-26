About Fugging time: Austrian town changes its name from English swear

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: This story contains language that some may find offensive. Please read at your own discretion.

There will be no F–king around in 2021, as the tiny Austrian community has decided to change its name to Fugging.

Residents of the village have been futzing around with the idea of choosing a new name for years, after serving as the butt of various English-language travel jokes.

The community of about 100 people is located near the Austrian Alps, within the municipality of Tarsdorf. It would be largely unremarkable were it not for its name, which has made it a target for British tourists and sign-stealers for decades.

The community’s politicians finally decided to change their name this month, though they didn’t say why it took so long to reach that decision.

“I am confirming that it has in fact been decided by the local council,” Tarsdorf Mayor Andrea Holzner told Reuters. “I will not say any more about it.”

The community dates back to at least 1070 and is named for a man named Focko from the 6th century, the AFP reports. However, it has become increasingly well-known in the English world, especially with the rise of the internet.

In 2018, for example, the adult site Pornhub announced that it would grant premium access to residents of several sexually suggestive communities, including Fucking, Austria, Big Beaver, Pennsylvania, and Titz, Germany. It’s unclear how many Fucking residents actually took the site up on its offer, or if they’ll be able to keep the benefits once the name has changed.

Reports of a name change spread widely on the internet in 2012, but community leaders said those reports were false, and they never made the switch. “Fugging” was the alternative name at that time, too.

The latest development can be found on Tarsdorf’s city website.

The name change is slated to take effect on Jan. 1, 2021, according to the city government.

Politicians did not say why they made the change, but it’s not hard to guess.

After years of dealing with sign thieves, the villagers will finally be able to enjoy some fugging peace.

—With files from Reuters