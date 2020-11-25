Christmas Cheer Board reopens, just in time for holidays in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

The Christmas Cheer Board is back up and running, just in time for the holiday season.

The long-running social service said Wednesday that it was able to reopen this week — with COVID-19 precautions — to continue mailing out food vouchers and offer its Feed-a-Family hamper sponsorship program.

Read more: Christmas Cheer Board of Winnipeg moves to food voucher system during pandemic

“We know this is very welcome news to all of us who understand we are an integral part of truly making a difference in the lives of many less fortunate in our community,” the Cheer Board said in a release.

The organization said it has implemented “extremely high” health and safety protocols to make sure it’s able to operate as the pandemic continues, and that volunteers are already committed to making sure things run smoothly.

Story continues below advertisement

Information on how Winnipeggers can help — financially or by volunteering — is available on the Cheer Board’s website.

2:03 Season of Giving: Christmas Cheer Board Season of Giving: Christmas Cheer Board – Dec 20, 2019