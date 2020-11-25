Menu

Crime

Peterborough woman accused of calling 911 to report fake robbery

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 25, 2020 9:32 am
A Peterborough woman is accused of calling 911 to report a fake robbery in progress.
A Peterborough woman is accused of calling 911 to report a fake robbery in progress. Kativ / Getty Images

A Peterborough woman faces mischief and other charges following an incident at a restaurant on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon the woman entered a Chemong Road restaurant and allegedly called 911 to report a robbery in progress.

Read more: Peterborough man arrested after 911 caller claims bomb at police station

Police attended and determined the information was false.

As a result of the investigation, Melissa Bolahood, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with public mischief and two counts of failing to comply with probation order to not call 911 and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

Click to play video '911 call triggers major police presence in Montreal' 911 call triggers major police presence in Montreal
911 call triggers major police presence in Montreal – Nov 13, 2020
