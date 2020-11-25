Peterborough woman accused of calling 911 to report fake robbery

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough woman faces mischief and other charges following an incident at a restaurant on Tuesday.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around noon the woman entered a Chemong Road restaurant and allegedly called 911 to report a robbery in progress.

Police attended and determined the information was false.

As a result of the investigation, Melissa Bolahood, 39, of Peterborough, was arrested and charged with public mischief and two counts of failing to comply with probation order to not call 911 and to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Wednesday, police said.

