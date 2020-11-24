Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

B.C. elementary school goes into lockdown after unknown man walks into a classroom

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 4:07 pm
Vancouver police say the man walked into the school and then into a classroom with students and a teacher inside.
Vancouver police say the man walked into the school and then into a classroom with students and a teacher inside. The Canadian Press

Staff and students at a Vancouver elementary school are safe after an unknown man walked into a classroom Tuesday morning and refused to leave.

The principal of McBride Elementary School called 911 around 10 a.m. after the man walked into a classroom with students and a teacher inside, police said.

The teacher was able to safely evacuate the classroom and get the students to safety before the school went into lockdown, police added. The man was found in the classroom and was arrested without incident.

Read more: 2 schools in Penticton, B.C., undergo temporary lockdown following report of suspicious male

Click to play video 'Coronavirus: Trudeau says decision on schools, potential lockdown up to provinces' Coronavirus: Trudeau says decision on schools, potential lockdown up to provinces
Coronavirus: Trudeau says decision on schools, potential lockdown up to provinces – Nov 17, 2020

“Coincidentally, when this call came in, the VPD’s school liaison officers were running lockdown training and drills at nearby Killarney Secondary School,” Const. Tania Visintin with the VPD said in a release. “As such, they arrived on scene within minutes.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The 32-year-old man has been taken to hospital for a psychiatric assessment under the Mental Health Act, police confirmed.

“As stressful and frightening as this was, school staff and administration did a great job of following the procedures and keeping the students safe,” Visintin added.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Schoolvancouver policeVPDschool lockdownMcBride Elementary SchoolMcBride Elementary School VancouverSchool lockdown VancouverVancouver school lockdown
Flyers
More weekly flyers