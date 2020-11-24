Corona Hotel in western Manitoba ticketed under province’s pandemic restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Premier Brian Pallister says his government’s push to stop the spread of COVID-19 has included a ticket to the Corona Hotel in western Manitoba.

Pallister says the rural, Glenella-area hotel had its beverage room open recently and people were playing pool. The hotel’s owner, Bob Fuglsang, says only he and five relatives were in the beverage room, the bar was locked and his young grandson was playing with balls on the pool table.

Fuglsang says he was given a ticket for $1,296 — which is the penalty amount for individuals, not businesses.

Manitoba public health orders have shut down bars and have also banned gatherings of more than five people.

Pallister also says tickets are being issued to people who gathered for a church service on Sunday outside of Steinbach, southeast of Winnipeg.

