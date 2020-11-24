Burlington names new fire chief

Send this page to someone via email

Karen Roche has officially been named Burlington’s fire chief.

Roche had already been serving as acting fire chief in Burlington following the departure of Dave Lazenby last spring.

Read more: Female Firefighting Training

Roche was named Burlington’s first female deputy fire chief.

In a release, the city notes that she has 24 years of progressive experience working in many facets of emergency services, including her role in the emergency control group (ECG) during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Burlington Mayor Marianne Meed Ward says her years of experience “will continue to prove valuable to the city and our ongoing commitment to public safety.”

The Burlington Fire Department has 200 full-time staff and 65 volunteers serving the community.

Advertisement