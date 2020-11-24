‘Nasty day’ in Labrador as blizzard dumps 63 cm of snow, and counting

Send this page to someone via email

People in parts of Labrador are facing a few tough shifts of snow shoveling.

As a blizzard rips across much of Labrador today, Environment Canada meteorologist David Neil says Happy Valley-Goose Bay was leading the count this morning, with 63 centimetres of snow at the airport.

From his post at the weather office in Gander, N.L., Neil says that snow will continue throughout the afternoon and evening, and he expects the town will see another 10 to 15 cm.

Though the snowfall will ease up this afternoon, Neil says the wind will pick up and blow it around.

Communities along the north coast from Rigolet to Hopedale will see heavy snow later today, with totals expected to top 40 cm.

Neil says the snow and winds should subside by Wednesday morning.

“Pretty nasty day across most of Labrador,” he said. “There’s gonna be a lot of a lot of driveway clearing over the next little while, that’s for sure.”

The Newfoundland and Labrador English School District reports most schools in Labrador have shut down for the day.

Meanwhile, rains and winds gusting over 100 km/h are rattling the coasts along the island of Newfoundland.

As of early afternoon, Newfoundland Power was reporting several outages, particularly along the southern coast of the Avalon Peninsula.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 24, 2020.