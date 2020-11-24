Victim identified in fatal apartment fire in Bewdley

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

The victim of Sunday’s fatal apartment fire in Bewdley has been identified.

According to Northumberland OPP, a fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a four-unit apartment complex on Main Street in the village of Bewdley on Rice Lake in Hamilton Township.

A man’s body was found in a small enclosure that was attached to the front of the building where the fire was localized.

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as Donald Morris, 69, of Hamilton Township.

OPP secured the area while their major crime unit and OPP Central Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Officer of the Chief Coroner investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The OPP have since released the scene and has deemed this incident as non-suspicious,” OPP stated Tuesday.

1:23 Three people escape after morning fire destroys cottage in Roseneath Three people escape after morning fire destroys cottage in Roseneath