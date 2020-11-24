Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Victim identified in fatal apartment fire in Bewdley

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 24, 2020 9:29 am
A man's body was found following a fire at an apartment complex in Bewdley, Ont., on Sunday morning.
A man's body was found following a fire at an apartment complex in Bewdley, Ont., on Sunday morning. Global News Peterborough

The victim of Sunday’s fatal apartment fire in Bewdley has been identified.

According to Northumberland OPP, a fire broke out around 6:30 a.m. at a four-unit apartment complex on Main Street in the village of Bewdley on Rice Lake in Hamilton Township.

A man’s body was found in a small enclosure that was attached to the front of the building where the fire was localized.

Read more: Man’s body found following apartment fire in Bewdley, Northumberland OPP say

On Tuesday morning, OPP identified the victim as Donald Morris, 69, of Hamilton Township.

Trending Stories

OPP secured the area while their major crime unit and OPP Central Forensic Identification Services and the Office of the Fire Marshal and Officer of the Chief Coroner investigated.

Story continues below advertisement

“The OPP have since released the scene and has deemed this incident as non-suspicious,” OPP stated Tuesday.

Click to play video 'Three people escape after morning fire destroys cottage in Roseneath' Three people escape after morning fire destroys cottage in Roseneath
Three people escape after morning fire destroys cottage in Roseneath
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireApartment FireNorthumberland OPPHamilton TownshipRice LakeBewdleyBewdley fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers