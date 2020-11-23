North Vancouver District to consider forcing holiday lights off by 11 p.m.

Send this page to someone via email

If you live in the District of North Vancouver, you might soon have to turn your holiday lights off by 11 p.m. each night.

Council was scheduled to discuss proposed amendments to the rules around single-family zones at its meeting on Monday night.

One proposal is to amend the nuisance lighting bylaw so that single-family homes must turn off their lights past 11 p.m., or else face a $100 fine.

Coun. Jordan Back said the ideas stems from workshops council attended last year.

“At that workshop when we talked about the nuisance lighting that we would be potentially targeting, seasonal lighting is one of the concerns that come up,” Back said.

“Certain residents came forward with concerns, and enough members of council heard those concerns and decided to take action.”

Coun. Mathew Bond, however, said council should focus on bigger issues such as housing, transportation and the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“According to our bylaw officers, we have had three complaints over this over five years,” he said.

Mayor Mike Little told Global News in a statement that council members felt they weren’t prepared to deal with large displays that could cause a nuisance to others.

“District has few tools to respond to over-the-top displays that neighbors might consider a nuisance,” Little said.

“Many residents of the District of North Van have made their wishes quite clear over the weekend, and tonight, Council will have its first chance to discuss the matter in over a year.”

Currently, holiday lights are only allowed up from Nov. 15 to Jan. 15.