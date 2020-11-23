Freeland to give hotly awaited coronavirus economic update on Nov. 30

Send this page to someone via email

OTTAWA — Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland says the Liberals will deliver a long-awaited update on the health of federal finances on Nov. 30.

She made the announcement Monday in the House of Commons.

“We entered this crisis with a strong fiscal position, which has allowed us to provide unprecedented support to Canadians during this pandemic,” Freeland said.

“I’m pleased to announce today that on November 30, we will be presenting the 2020 fall economic statement. Our plan will continue to support Canadians through the pandemic and ensure that the post-COVID economy is robust, inclusive and sustainable.”

The Liberals had promised an update this fall on the federal deficit as part of a document that could also include the first steps toward a national child-care program.

The government has not tabled a budget for this fiscal year, but in July delivered what it called a “fiscal snapshot” that estimated the deficit was heading for a record of $343.2 billion.

