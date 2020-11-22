Classrooms at 5 Saskatoon, Martensville schools move online following COVID-19 cases

Send this page to someone via email

Five classrooms at five different schools in Saskatoon and Martensville are moving online after individuals at each school tested positive for COVID-19, says Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

One case of COVID-19 has been reported at each school, which includes Bethlehem Catholic High School, St. Dominic School, École St. Peter School, E.D. Feehan Catholic High School and École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville.

GSCS says the affected classrooms or cohorts at all five schools will switch to online instruction starting November 23. It remains unknown when they will return to school.

The school division says they were notified of the cases on Nov. 20 and 21.

“Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” said GSCS communications consultant Derrick Kunz in a press release.

