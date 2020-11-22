Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Classrooms at 5 Saskatoon, Martensville schools move online following COVID-19 cases

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted November 22, 2020 3:05 pm
Click to play video 'Should provinces consider extending winter break for schools?' Should provinces consider extending winter break for schools?
Three schools in British Columbia have now closed due to outbreaks of COVID-19, and the province is mulling other measures it can take to tackle the coronavirus in the classroom. Robin Gill looks at why an early Christmas break is being considered a possible strategy by provinces.

Five classrooms at five different schools in Saskatoon and Martensville are moving online after individuals at each school tested positive for COVID-19, says Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools (GSCS).

Read more: Schools still open amid Canadian coronavirus resurgence. But for how long?

One case of COVID-19 has been reported at each school, which includes Bethlehem Catholic High School, St. Dominic School, École St. Peter School, E.D. Feehan Catholic High School and École Holy Mary Catholic School in Martensville.

GSCS says the affected classrooms or cohorts at all five schools will switch to online instruction starting November 23. It remains unknown when they will return to school.

Trending Stories

Read more: Several COVID-19 cases at Lumsden High School pushes all classes online

Story continues below advertisement

The school division says they were notified of the cases on Nov. 20 and 21.

“Risk of exposure for anyone not considered a close contact remains low,” said GSCS communications consultant Derrick Kunz in a press release.

Click to play video 'How remote learning is impacting children of all ages' How remote learning is impacting children of all ages
How remote learning is impacting children of all ages – Nov 13, 2020
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updateCoronavirus Casescoronavirus canadaSaskatchewan CoronavirusGreater Saskatoon Catholic Schoolscovid-19 sask schoolsE.D. Feehan Catholic High SchoolBethlehem Catholic High Schoolcoronavirus sask schoolsÉcole Holy Mary Catholic SchoolSt. Dominic SchoolÉcole St. Peter School
Flyers
More weekly flyers