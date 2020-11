Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

DriveBC is warning motorists to expect delays on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Rogers Pass summit and Beaver Valley Road.

The 11-kilometre stretch of road will be closed intermittently for up to an hour as crews carry out avalanche control activity.

There are no detours around the closure, according to DriveBC.

1:45 Big White Ski Resort opening amid pandemic Big White Ski Resort opening amid pandemic

Advertisement