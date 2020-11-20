3 charged after firearms and more than $19K in drugs seized by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

A witness call regarding suspicious activity after a crash in Calgary led to police seizing more than $19,000 in Xanax and fentanyl, as well as a number of loaded guns, the police service said Friday in a news release.

Around 11:50 Tuesday night, a vehicle was travelling north on 10 Street approaching 16 Avenue NW when it crossed into the southbound lane, veered off the road and struck a concrete pillar.

A witness called police saying three men got out, took unknown items out of the car and fled on foot toward the SAIT campus.

When officers arrived, they reported seeing a rifle case in plain view in the vehicle. The men were found a short time later near 12 Street NW and 16 Avenue NW.

All three were taken into custody.

Inside the vehicle, police found two loaded handguns, $18,025 worth of fentanyl, $1,425 worth of Xanax pills and $985 cash.

Million Haile, 20, John Ochelo, 25, and Emmi Lado, 20, face a combined total of 22 firearm and drug-related charges.