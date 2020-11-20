IIU clears Manitoba RCMP officer’s use of ‘less lethal’ weapon during abduction investigation

Send this page to someone via email

The Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba has cleared an officer’s use of a “less lethal” firearm after an alleged abduction led to a standoff and two suspects being injured in southern Manitoba earlier this year.

The police watchdog’s investigation started after Mounties were called to a report of a parental child abduction in the RM of Hanover on March 23.

At the time, RCMP said the investigation led officers from the Steinbach detachment to a home in Roseau River, roughly 83 kilometres southeast of Winnipeg.

Police say that while attempting to recover the children, three officers were attacked by eight people when they arrived.

IIU concludes investigation into deployment of “less lethal” firearm by RCMP https://t.co/KXd4SGnknj pic.twitter.com/4mkg0puyI1 — IIU Manitoba (@IIUManitoba) November 20, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

During the melee, Mounties used the “less lethal” firearm on two male suspects, which resulted in minor injuries, the IIU said in March.

According to police, the violence descended into a standoff after six of the suspects retreated inside the house, and officers called in backup.

Several hours later, the RCMP’s emergency response team entered the home and arrested the remaining individuals.

5:54 Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP Remains found in Roseau River identified as missing Winnipegger: RCMP – Oct 14, 2020

Because any injury resulting from a firearm is considered serious, the Independent Investigation Unit was called in to investigate.

On Friday the IIU said its months-long investigation, which included interviews with both injured suspects and review of RCMP vehicle footage, has found no grounds to charge the officer who fired the weapon.

Story continues below advertisement

The incident led to several people being charged, including the injured suspects, and the IIU says a full report on its investigation will be released following the disposition of the suspect’s charges.

–With files from Will Reimer

. Global News