Man seriously injured after falling into basement at northwest Calgary construction site

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with multiple serious injuries after he fell about 15 feet into the basement at a construction site in northwest Calgary Friday.

At around 10:30 a.m., EMS and members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a home under construction in the 3200 block of 5 Street N.W.

East district chief Gord Best said construction crews were framing the main floor when a worker fell about 10 to 15 feet from the main floor into the basement.

“Because it’s hard to access the patient, we called our technical rescue team and we also have an aerial ladder here just in case we needed to use that to extricate the patient,” Best said.

“They were able to get the patient out of the basement using just the ladder slide and personnel with ropes and slope stretchers.”

Story continues below advertisement

EMS and members of the Calgary Fire Department were called to a home under construction in the 3200 block of 5 Street N.W. Friday, Nov. 20, 2020. Tom Reynolds, Global News

Best said the CFD collaborated with the crew from Alberta Health Services to ensure the patient’s care during the rescue.

“Our job is to stabilize the patient and extricate him and then he was obviously handed over to AHS after that.”

EMS said the man was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but added he was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.