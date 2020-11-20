Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Education

Another coronavirus case reported at Saunders Secondary school in London

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted November 20, 2020 7:54 am
Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has identified a positive case of COVID-19 at Saunders Secondary School in London, Ont.

This is the second case of COVID-19 at the high school. The first one, reported on Oct. 7 and involving a student, has been resolved.

There is no word yet whether this second case involves a student or staff member.

The Thames Valley District School Board said the school will remain open, and school buses will continue to operate.

15 LHSC physicians and staff have COVID-19, internal memo shows 55 more under investigation

MLHU is currently investigating the case and is in the process of identifying the individual’s close contacts and following up directly to provide specific testing advice.

The health unit said those not contacted by the health unit are not considered at risk.

There have been at least 40 cases linked to schools in London and Middlesex, with 23 at local elementary schools and 14 at secondary schools.

