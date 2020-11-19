Penticton mandates masks at city facilities

Send this page to someone via email

Non-medical masks are now required at all of Penticton’s municipal facilities when physical distancing is difficult.

“We continue to do our part to follow the most recent advice from our provincial health officer by introducing measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Daniel York, the city’s occupational health and safety representative.

“Today’s announcement follows other effective controls the city has previously introduced to ensure visitor and staff safety, including installing physical barriers, hand sanitizing stations and occupancy limits.”

Advertisement