Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Penticton mandates masks at city facilities

By Jules Knox Global News
Posted November 19, 2020 2:55 pm
The City of Penticton expects anyone entering a municipal building to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible.
The City of Penticton expects anyone entering a municipal building to wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible. Google Maps

Non-medical masks are now required at all of Penticton’s municipal facilities when physical distancing is difficult.

“We continue to do our part to follow the most recent advice from our provincial health officer by introducing measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19,” said Daniel York, the city’s occupational health and safety representative.

Read more: British Columbia set to impose province-wide travel restrictions on Thursday

“Today’s announcement follows other effective controls the city has previously introduced to ensure visitor and staff safety, including installing physical barriers, hand sanitizing stations and occupancy limits.”

Advertisement
Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19bc coronaviruspentictonCOVIDMasksmandatory maskscity of pentictonMandate
Flyers
More weekly flyers