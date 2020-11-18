Meng’s lawyer challenges border officer’s line of questioning before her arrest

Send this page to someone via email

A lawyer for Meng Wanzhou is questioning why a Canadian border officer never asked the Huawei executive about possible espionage in Canada if that was the source of his concern for admitting her to the country.

Mona Duckett resumed cross-examination of Supt. Sanjit Dhillon of the Canada Border Services Agency in B.C. Supreme Court Wednesday in an evidence-gathering hearing in Meng’s extradition case.

Meng’s defence team is attempting to build a case for abuse of process, claiming Canadian officials gathered evidence to support an American case against her under the guise of a routine immigration exam.

Dhillon has testified that a Wikipedia article he read before Meng’s plane landed at Vancouver’s airport on Dec. 1, 2018, raised concerns about serious criminality and national security that could make her inadmissible to Canada.

Part of the Wikipedia entry read aloud in court said U.S. officials were investigating possible sanction violations by Huawei, which provided telecommunications equipment to Iran and other sanctioned nations, including North Korea, Venezuela and Syria.

Dhillon agreed under questioning from Duckett that he never asked Meng about Canada, North Korea, Venezuela or Syria — only the United States and Iran.

“I didn’t ask her specifically about her company doing espionage in Canada. No question I posited was as specific as that,” Dhillon said.

Meng is facing extradition to the United States on charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud.

Meng and Huawei deny the allegations that she misrepresented Huawei’s relationship with Skycom to HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran.