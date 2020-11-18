Ex-school teacher convicted in child porn bust offering tutoring services in Montreal area: police

Investigators from the Terrebonne, Sainte-Anne-des-Plaines, Bois-des-Filion Intermunicipal Police Department are looking for witnesses who may have been in contact with or may have hired Claude Vallières for homework help.
According to police, Vallières, who used to go by the name Claude Paquette, placed an add on Kijiji offering tutoring services and homework help for grade-school children.
The 36-year-old, a former teacher, was previously convicted in 2016 of sex offenses related to child pornography.
Vallières was arrested on Nov. 5 for breach of an order and appeared in a Laval courthouse on the same day.
Police say Vallières may have been in contact with other underaged children in the Montreal area, including the north and south shores, Laval, Joliette, Terrebonne and Repentigny.
Anyone with information is being asked to call police at 450 471-4121 or to contact the “Échec au crime” line at 1-800-711-1800 and mention file number TRB-201009-015.
Comments