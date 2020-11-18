Fredericton man establishes free-throw event for charity

Send this page to someone via email

The annual ‘Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” event is cancelled this year, but a Fredericton man is getting creative to raise funds and give back to the community.

“These innovative ways to keep the message going and the support going is so very important,” said Jan Smith, executive director of the Women in Transition House.

Kyle Nguyen is shooting free throws in heels to raise money for domestic violence survivors living at the Women in Transition house, which gives women and children escaping domestic violence a soft place to land as reports of incidents skyrocket during the pandemic.

“Its $10 per shot. I’m going to shoot 10 foul shots right here,” said Kyle Nguyen a Royal LePage Gardiner Realty administrator.

Typically, the annual event “Walk a Mile In Her Shoes” sees hundreds of men walking in heels to show their support, but due to COVID-19, there has been a spike in domestic violence.

“With the increase in demand means an increased burden on services that are already underfunded by our governments. Isolation is a condition which exacerbates the problem associated with domestic violence and intimate partner violence,” said Cathy Holtmann, an associate professor at the University of New Brunswick.

To date, Royal LePage Gardiner Realty says it has raised over $136,000.

“They provide homes for their clients but they also are extending that and providing a home for victims of domestic violence and family violence, said Smith.

Last year, the walk raised just over $31,000, but due to COVID-19 restrictions the bar has been lowered in 2020.

“We have a goal this year of $8,000 — anything is better than nothing,” said Nguyen.

All of the proceeds will go towards living expenses at the house, a temporary residence for women and children which costs $30,000 a month to run.

“There is a safe place for you to come and be and figure things out — no judgment, just a place of care,” said Smith.

To ensure that care can continue, Kyle will keep hooping in heels. To donate, visit the Royal LePage Gardiner Realty Facebook page.