Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Sports

Should Gino Odjick be added to the Vancouver Canucks’ Ring of Honour?

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 5:33 pm
Click to play video 'Should Gino Odjick be added to the Ring of Honour?' Should Gino Odjick be added to the Ring of Honour?
Some fans are pushing for former Canucks enforcer Gino Odjick to added to the Ring of Honour at Rogers Arena.

A B.C. woman has started a campaign to have the Vancouver Canucks add Gino Odjick to the team’s Ring of Honour.

Marcia McNaughton said Odjick’s recent health problems prompted her to urge the NHL franchise to pay tribute to the beloved enforcer who spent eight seasons with the Canucks in the 1990s.

Click to play video 'Squire Barnes talks to former Canuck Gino Odjick' Squire Barnes talks to former Canuck Gino Odjick
Squire Barnes talks to former Canuck Gino Odjick – Mar 2, 2017

“It’s no news to everybody he’s sick again,” McNaughton said. “So I just kind of thought it was a good time to push to try to get him up there. He belongs there.”

Story continues below advertisement

Last month, Odjick, the Canucks all-time leader in penalty minutes, revealed he is once again battling AL amyloidosis, a condition that nearly claimed his life in 2014.

Read more: ‘I never once thought I was going to die’ — Former Canuck Gino Odjick talks about his remarkable recovery

Odjick never scored more than 16 goals in a season while in Vancouver, but his toughness and work ethic have endeared him to Canucks fans for decades.

Click to play video 'Gino Odjick documentary' Gino Odjick documentary
Gino Odjick documentary – Mar 31, 2017

McNaughton, who knows Odjick personally, launched a social media campaign with his blessing.

Trending Stories

“He’s loving it,” she said. “I don’t know if he thought it would go this far.”

Story continues below advertisement

 

Story continues below advertisement

McNaughton points out that Odjick, who was born on the small Algonquin reserve of Kitigan Zibi, Que., has served as an inspiration to Indigenous youth.

She also notes that 30 years after he first put on a Canucks sweater, Odjick’s name recognition is as strong as ever.

Read more: Canucks Dream Team — Here are your picks for Vancouver’s all-time roster

“You can say the word ‘Gino,’ and you never have to say a last name and everybody in B.C. knows who that is.”

The Canucks launched a Ring of Honour during the 2010-11 season to acknowledge those who have made a lasting impact on the franchise. Inductees include Orland Kurtenbach, Kirk McLean, Thomas Gradin, Harold Snepsts, Pat Quinn, Mattias Ohlund and Alex Burrows.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouver CanucksCanucksGino OdjickCanucks Ring of HonourCanucks Ring of Honour listGino Odjick HealthGino Odjick ring of honour
Flyers
More weekly flyers