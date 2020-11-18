Menu

Crime

8 people charged in fentanyl investigation in Georgina, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 18, 2020 5:46 pm
Between July 1 and Sept. 18, officers say they responded to an increase in drug overdose calls in Georgina.
Between July 1 and Sept. 18, officers say they responded to an increase in drug overdose calls in Georgina. Police handout

York Regional Police say they’ve charged eight people and seized more than 100 grams of fentanyl after executing a search warrant on Canal Street in Georgina, Ont., on Friday.

Between July 1 and Sept. 18, officers say they responded to an increase in drug overdose calls in Georgina.

Read more: 23 people charged with drug-trafficking after 2 deaths, 14 overdoses in Georgina, Ont.

Investigators believe that at least two deaths and 14 overdose calls have been connected to fentanyl. Officers were also concerned about a very potent blue fentanyl that was involved in many of the incidents.

On Friday, police seized 129 grams of fentanyl, 296 grams of cannabis and 0.14 grams of cocaine.

The eight people who were charged are faced with numerous drug trafficking-related offences.

At the beginning of November, York Regional Police charged 23 people with drug trafficking and other criminal offences in an investigation dubbed Project Homecoming, which focused on stopping fentanyl and opioid trafficking in Georgina. The project started on Oct. 1 and ended Nov. 4.

Trending Stories

York Regional Police say fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, and if mistaken for a less potent opioid, overdoses can occur.

Read more: 2 pharmacists charged in opioid-trafficking investigation in Aurora

“Overdosing on fentanyl leads to slow, irregular and shallow respirations, pinpoint pupils, muscle rigidity, seizures and unconsciousness,” police say.

“Two milligrams of pure fentanyl (the size of about four grains of salt) is enough to kill the average adult.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7341, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video 'KFL&A Public Health warns toxic drugs are circulating in the region' KFL&A Public Health warns toxic drugs are circulating in the region
KFL&A Public Health warns toxic drugs are circulating in the region – Sep 2, 2020

 

York Regional PoliceGeorginaGeorgina newsGeorgina fentanylGeorgina Canal StreetGeorgina drug trafficking investigationGeorgina fentanyl investigation
