8 people charged in fentanyl investigation in Georgina, Ont.

York Regional Police say they’ve charged eight people and seized more than 100 grams of fentanyl after executing a search warrant on Canal Street in Georgina, Ont., on Friday.

Between July 1 and Sept. 18, officers say they responded to an increase in drug overdose calls in Georgina.

Investigators believe that at least two deaths and 14 overdose calls have been connected to fentanyl. Officers were also concerned about a very potent blue fentanyl that was involved in many of the incidents.

On Friday, police seized 129 grams of fentanyl, 296 grams of cannabis and 0.14 grams of cocaine.

The eight people who were charged are faced with numerous drug trafficking-related offences.

8 people have been charged after a fentanyl-related warrant was executed at a residence on Canal Street, Keswick. Fentanyl, cannabis and cocaine was seized. For more details and list of people charged, click the link –> https://t.co/gEVPAQsgAv pic.twitter.com/lfmMytocih — York Regional Police (@YRP) November 18, 2020

At the beginning of November, York Regional Police charged 23 people with drug trafficking and other criminal offences in an investigation dubbed Project Homecoming, which focused on stopping fentanyl and opioid trafficking in Georgina. The project started on Oct. 1 and ended Nov. 4.

York Regional Police say fentanyl is 100 times more potent than morphine, and if mistaken for a less potent opioid, overdoses can occur.

“Overdosing on fentanyl leads to slow, irregular and shallow respirations, pinpoint pupils, muscle rigidity, seizures and unconsciousness,” police say.

“Two milligrams of pure fentanyl (the size of about four grains of salt) is enough to kill the average adult.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York Regional Police #3 District Criminal Investigations Bureau at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7341, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

