Calgary police lay impaired driving charges in fatal collision involving cyclist

A 26-year-old Calgary man has been charged with impaired driving-related offences following a fatal collision involving a cyclist in the city’s southeast in August.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Aug. 8, a man in his 60s was struck and killed while riding his bike near the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club.

Police said the driver of a 2006 Chevrolet Silverado 2500 HD truck drove out of the golf club parking lot and headed east on McKenzie Meadows Drive S.E. It’s alleged the driver crossed over the solid yellow line and entered the westbound lanes where he struck a cyclist who was heading east in the westbound lanes of the road.

The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver pulled over and remained at the scene, according to police.

On Wednesday morning, police said Joseph Johnson has since been charged with impaired operation causing death and impaired operation over 80 mg causing death.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, Dec. 14.