Ontario announces $1.5M for affordable housing in Aylmer

Send this page to someone via email

The town of Aylmer, Ont., is receiving a provincial helping hand when it comes to affordable housing.

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP and Environment Minister Jeff Yurek was on hand Tuesday morning to announce $1.5 million from the Ontario government to support an upcoming build at 59 Brown St.

“Very soon, a new 23-unit complex will be built on this street and our government’s investment will fund 12 of those units,” Yurek said.

“These 12 units will be priced at 20 per cent below market rent, which will help lower-income seniors, people with disabilities and workers.”

In Aylmer this morning where @JeffYurekMPP has announced $1.5M in provincial funds for affordable housing #Aylmer pic.twitter.com/zh2WcWWud0 — Andrew Graham (@andrewjwgraham) November 17, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

The City of St. Thomas and Walter Ostojic and Sons Ltd. will partner for the new build in Aylmer, which mirrors a similar residential building across the street at 69 Brown St.

“It’s been 12 years since the first building was proposed to the City of St. Thomas,” said Peter Ostojic of Walter Ostojic and Sons Ltd.

“Finally, 69 Brown St. has a twin in 59 Brown St., so it’s been a long haul.”

This empty plot of land will soon be full when construction begins in 2021 on 59 Brown St. Andrew Graham / Global News

Ostojic says 59 Brown St. will have 17 one-bedroom apartments and six two-bedroom apartments. It will also have an elevator and a number of rooms will be accessible.

The new build aims to respond to a growing need for affordable housing in the area, with Ostojic citing a wait list of about 150 people that’s been growing since 2012.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not unlikely that we receive at least three or four phone calls a week from residents in the Aylmer area looking for affordable housing,” Ostojic added.

The news garnered praise from Aylmer Mayor Mary French, who described it as a huge bonus to the small town southeast of London, Ont.

“We’re so pleased to have this project. We are very limited in affordable housing options in Aylmer, so this is just amazing,” said French.

Construction for 59 Brown St. is slated to begin in the spring of 2021, with folks expected to move in come fall 2022.

6:53 Ontario announces plans to build housing adjacent to transit stations Ontario announces plans to build housing adjacent to transit stations – Jul 6, 2020