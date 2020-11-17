Menu

Crime

Manitoba police watchdog investigates arrest of man who suffered collapsed lung

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 17, 2020 12:39 pm
Manitoba's police watchdog is investigating after a man suffered a collapsed lung during his arrest in Thompson.
Manitoba’s Independent Investigations Unit says it is examining an RCMP arrest last week that it says resulted in the man sustaining a collapsed lung.

The watchdog agency says police have told them that officers in Thompson responded to a domestic dispute, and that the male suspect became uncooperative so they deployed a conductive energy weapon.

Read more: Suspect’s internal injuries after chase with Winnipeg police triggers IIU investigation

The man was taken to Thompson General Hospital where he was later cleared and released into police custody, but was brought back to the hospital the next day and was diagnosed with a collapsed lung.

The IIU is asking witnesses or anyone with video footage that might help with the investigation to contact them.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Manitoba RCMPThompson RCMPcollapsed lungManitoba IIUManitoba's Independent Investigations Unit
